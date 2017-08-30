23°
Death threats from Alstonville louts

Alison Paterson
| 30th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
The main street of Alstonville. PHOTO: Richard Lutze
The main street of Alstonville. PHOTO: Richard Lutze Richard Lutze

ALSTONVILLE residents claim they are being terrorised by a gang of BMX bike riding juveniles who are making death-threats to anyone they believe is reporting them to police.

According to residents, the behaviour of the terror teens who appear to be around 14 to 15 years of age, has escalated from petty theft and low-level property damage, to threatening people with gardening implements and indicating their intention to cause injury and even death.

This comes as the Alstonville community is at its wits end with the town's unmanned police station and a petition carrying 700 signatures calling for a permanent police presence.

Alstonville Chamber of Commerce president Richard Lutz said he's afraid nothing will be done until someone is injured or worse.

"I think the police have taken this very seriously once people get threatened," he said.

"We are just hoping police can curtail this situation before someone gets hurt."

Mr Lutz said until recently the juveniles have been committing small but vindictive acts of property damage including graffiti.

"But now it is escalating and they have been threatening violence against people including shopkeepers," he said.

"They have been threatening people with gardening implements when these people have seen them committing crimes."

Mr Lutz said several witnesses have come forward and been interviewed by the police.

He said while Senior Constable Laleynya Ryan at Ballina Police Station has been very proactive on the issue, some community members felt they were being fobbed off by police when it come to reporting so-called lesser crimes, such as graffiti.

"The police are investigating and we encourage anyone with information such as photos or video to come forward," he said.

"They won't be able to use their age as a shield as the advice we have received is they are not immune to prosecution and the police want them to face the full force of the law."

Chief Inspector Bill McKenna confirmed police have been investigating and met with some juveniles and their families in regard to offences committed in the town.

"Ballina police have had interactions with some youths and their families in the Alstonville area in recent times," he said.

"A number of youths have received cautions and conferences and number of them have been charged."

Chief Insp McKenna said police take all crime seriously and anyone witnessing criminal acts should intermediately call triple 000 or Crimestoppers on 1300 333 00.

"I would strongly encourage all residents of Alstonville to report all crime to police," he said.

"We are very proactive and it is important any information is brought to our attention."

The town's Alstonvilla Plaza centre manager, Richard Campbell, said the juveniles have been banned from some shops due to antisocial behaviour.

"At the shopping centre they cause unpleasantness to customers with loutish and intimidating behaviour," he said.

"A police presence when school is going out and coming would be a great thing to be a visual presence."

Alstonville dance teacher Susie Whiteman said she is sick and tired of her dance studio where she conducts classes for disabled people, being robbed.

"They broke into the dance studio on Monday night and took all the outdoor furniture for my garage sale annual fund-raiser for second-hand Saturday and smashed it all," she said.

"They dumped it near the croquet lawn at Lumley Park."

Ms Whiteman said as a single woman over 50, she is frightened and intimidated by the abusive teens.

On Sunday morning Ms Whiteman said she was confronted by the perpetrators who accused her of having them banned from the local plaza shopping centre, and was frightened by their threats.

"I rang up the Ballina Police crying and was told someone would call me back but no-one did," she said.

Ballina mayor David Wright said he was concerned about the escalating threats from the gang of youths.

"A lot of the people in Alstonville go for early morning or late night walks and if he had come across these people trashing the dance studio who knows what would have happened," he said.

Cr Wright said had been in touch with police after Ms Whiteman's studio was robbed.

"At the moment police have been at Ms Whiteman's dance studio conducting forensics," he said,

"We are hoping to access the CCTV vision from around town because we have to catch these guys."

