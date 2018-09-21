Death on mountain reported to the Coroner

Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.

THE NSW Coroner's office confirmed a report has been made in relation to the death of Damien Roadley near Nimbin.

The body of the Blue Springs man was found at the bottom of a cliff at Blue Knob Mountain, nine days after being reported missing on August 2.

Mr Roadley had been camping near the top of the mountain when his camp fire was believed to have gotten out of control.

The last contact he made with family was to report his concern about the fire.

Mr Roadley's family called for an investigation into the death and the police search that followed.

A statement they released at the time read:

We would also like to draw attention to the police efforts. Whilst the initial response was swift, we have a number of issues with the ongoing response.

These include:

Promising resources that were never delivered, such as stating on Friday August 3 that the search dogs were to be deployed Sunday 5, but not bringing them out until Thursday 9.

Calling off the search on Friday 3, only two days into the critical 72 hour period, citing lack of resources.

Returning to the search only on Thursday 9, following media involvement.

Poor liaison and coordination with community members, who had been searching in teams every day since Damien was first reported missing.

A spokeswoman from the Coroner's office said the matter had been reported to the Coroner in Lismore, but no inquest date had been set.