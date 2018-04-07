Death of endangered turtle prompts a call for change

Sea Shepherd found an endangered female loggerhead turtle in the shark nets off Ballina.

A MARINE conservationist has called for all turtles released from shark nets to be tagged under the NSW Government's Shark Net Trial after a "very rare” turtle washed up dead on a beach in Yamba, Northern NSW.

Sea Shepherd reported on Friday April 6 an endangered Leatherback turtle was found with "significant injuries including missing flippers and net marks around its remaining flipper and body”.

Leatherback turtles are the largest marine turtle, and listed nationally as endangered.

Sea Shepherd spokesperson, Allyson Jennings called for the changes to the DPI's existing routine of checking the nets and releasing the non-targeted species.

She said approximately 97% of the by-catch so far during the trial were non-target animals.

"NSW DPI must, as a minimum, commence the tagging of every turtle caught and released from these shark nets to increase transparency of the effect of the nets on marine wildlife.”

Ms Jennings said three days prior to the turtle being found DPI NSW confirmed that a Leatherback turtle was found in the Shelly Beach shark net and released.

"There is a reasonable chance that this turtle struggled in the net trying to get to the surface to breathe and despite being released, died from its injuries and the trauma of being submerged for so long,” Ms Jennings said.

"When stressed, these turtles may only be able to stay underwater for up to 30 minutes before needing to surface to breathe.”

Australian Seabird Rescue Manager Kathrina Southwell said she had never seen any of the "very rare animals” alive in this area.

"This protected and endangered turtle could have survived if it was given over to us for rehabilitation,” Ms Southwell said.

"It is heartbreaking for us at ASR to witness these unnecessary deaths when we put in so much effort to their rehabilitation.”

Contractors and trained DPI observers are required to check the shark nets once every 12-48 hours - depending on weather conditions.

The report period for March for the second NSW North Coast Shark Meshing Trial has yet to be released on DPI website.