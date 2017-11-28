Menu
Death at Lismore Base Hospital: Inquest continues

Michaela Perrin, aged 26, died on 22 October 2014 at Lismore Base Hospital following a caesarean section six days earlier, for the birth of her child Brittney Porter. An autopsy report identified the cause of Michaelas death as sepsis arising from a wound infection following her caesarean section.
Hamish Broome
by

A YOUNG mother died six days after giving birth in Lismore Base Hospital from an infection which claims the lives of at least 3000 Australians a year.

The tragic and untimely death of 26-year-old Michaela Perrin in October 2014, due to a sepsis infection, has been the subject of an extended NSW Coroner's Court inquest which wraps up today in Sydney.

Michaela had been discharged from the hospital on October 19, three days after giving birth to her third child, Brittany, via caesarean section.

She returned the next day with symptoms of fever and high blood pressure. The inquest has previously heard that she should have been put on a sepsis treatment pathway.

Instead she was diagnosed with wound pain and sent home with a painkiller prescription.

Despite returning to hospital again the next morning, her condition rapidly worsened and she tragically died a day later in her hospital bed.

The coronial inquest heard by Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame started in April in Glebe Coroner's Court but was adjourned until this week after three days.

On April 24, Michaela's mother Cathy Perrin told the court that Michaela was in pain by the time she was discharged, despite the apparent success of the C-section.

Mrs Perrin, a veteran nurse and midwife, said she struggled to communicate her concerns to medical staff in the emergency department.

"I kept saying to everyone who came that she had two previous caesareans and walked away from them, so something had gone extremely wrong, I don't know how many times I repeated that throughout the day," she said.

"I never thought she was being treated seriously and she wasn't treated properly."

According to the Australian Sepsis Network, sepsis is the life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs.

It can lead to shock, failure of multiple organs, and death. Organ failure and death are more likely if sepsis is not recognized early and not treated promptly.

Prior to Michaela's death, NSW Health had launched a program, SEPSIS KILLS, to reduce preventable harm to patients with sepsis through early recognition and prompt management.

Lismore Northern Star
