Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dean Webber is no longer assisting police with their inquiries.
Dean Webber is no longer assisting police with their inquiries.
Crime

New twist in fatal double stabbing

by Peter Michael, Kate Kyriacou
3rd Oct 2018 4:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating whether the stabbing deaths of two men in a north Queensland beachside village were an act of self-defence.

News Queensland can reveal Candice Locke, fearing for her life, ran to a house at Alva Beach, near Ayr, and banged on the door shouting for help.

Ms Locke, who had suffered a dislocated shoulder in an earlier assault, was in pain and believed she was in grave danger.

Dean Webber, 19, who had been staying at the family home at Topton St, let her in the house.

But shortly after, father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Daly, 27, are believed to have stormed the house.

 

Corey Christensen is one of the two men who died.
Corey Christensen is one of the two men who died.

 

Mr Webber is believed to have stabbed both men in what is being investigated as an act of self-defence to protect himself and Ms Locke, 29.

Both Mr Christensen and Mr Daly died of their injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said officers were still trying to piece together how Ms Locke came to be injured and why the two men had chased her down.

Candice Locke suffered a shoulder injury during the incident.
Candice Locke suffered a shoulder injury during the incident.

She is yet to give a formal statement while she undergoes medical treatment and is under police guard at Townsville Hospital.

"She's been in and out of surgery to get her shoulder repaired and we're still to get her side of the story," Inspector Lawson said yesterday.

"We need her version of events and hopefully that'll shed some light on exactly what happened.

"It's an extraordinary string of events that's ended in tragedy."

 

 

Dean Webber is no longer assisting police with their inquiries.
Dean Webber is no longer assisting police with their inquiries.

 

 

Police believe the injured Ms Locke had picked the house at random - or because it still had lights on inside - and had been looking for a place to call an ambulance shortly after midnight following Sunday's NRL grand final.

"It's very unusual, normally we'd expect linkages between the four people, but in this case the dots do not connect," Inspector Lawson said.

Ms Locke did know one of the victims but it is unclear the extent of their relationship.

Police do not believe the deaths are drug-related.

Police at the crime scene on Topton Street, Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police at the crime scene on Topton Street, Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Mr Webber, an apprentice fitter from a well-known local family, was arrested and taken into police custody but was yesterday released with no charges laid.

"We're certainly looking at it as a case of self-defence," Inspector Lawson said.

"We're preparing a police report for the Coroner, and it is possible no criminal charges will be laid.

"But this will certainly end up inside a court room in one way or another."

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson talks to the media after Dean Webber was released from custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Detective Inspector Chris Lawson talks to the media after Dean Webber was released from custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds

He said the families of all the people involved were "very distraught" and "seeking answers" about the double fatal stabbing that has rocked the tight-knit community in the Burdekin district.

"Hopefully we'll have those answers in the very near future."

Mr Webber was yesterday released from custody after assisting police.

 

A flower memorial at the crime scene at Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds
A flower memorial at the crime scene at Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Related Items

alva beach dean webber north queensland stabbing

Top Stories

    The flood issue: Should Lismore consider 'planned retreat'?

    premium_icon The flood issue: Should Lismore consider 'planned retreat'?

    News ONE of many curly questions thrown up at a public symposium in Lismore yesterday.

    How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    premium_icon How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

    Money Struggling to pay your power bill? Then read on...

    The suburb where it pays to snap up a historic home

    premium_icon The suburb where it pays to snap up a historic home

    News New data shows this is a hot spot for savvy buyers

    Fate of controversial $40 million development on agenda

    premium_icon Fate of controversial $40 million development on agenda

    News This proposed subdivision would include 378 residential lots

    Local Partners