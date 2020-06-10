Dean Laidley’s next steps revealed after scandal

Former North Melbourne player and coach Dean Laidley intends to stay in a rehab facility for up to another nine days.

Former AFL coach Dean Laidley is set to leave his private rehabilitation facility where he has had intensive therapy and counselling after being charged by police.

But the ex-footy star and coach will not return home - or back to any glimpse of his old life just yet - instead, moving into a supported transitional housing program to help him regain his independence and continue treatment.

Laidley, 53, was bailed on strict conditions to undergo a 28-day inpatient treatment program at the Hader Clinic in Geelong following his highly publicised arrest in St Kilda in May.

Magistrate Kieran Gilligan ordered he return back before him at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday so he could check in on his progress but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Laidley was given a reprieve and not required to attend.

His lawyer, Rob Stary, indicated on Tuesday that Laidley could plead guilty to the charges. Mr Stary said he was working with police to resolve the matters.

He successfully asked for the case to be adjourned until the end of the year for Laidley to continue his treatment.

Mr Stary told the court that Laidley intended to stay at the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for up to another 10 days, before he would move into its transitional housing program.

He said he would continue on that program for a few months.

"He's undertaking some intensive therapy and counselling at the moment for a multiplicity of issues," Mr Stary said.

Laidley, the former North Melbourne coach who played 151 AFL games from 1987-97, is facing a series of charges including possessing ice, stalking, and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

His arrest in May made news headlines after photos were leaked of him wearing a dress, long blonde wig and make-up during his police interview.

Police allege they found 0.43 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his bra.

He was on police bail at the time after being charged on summons with ice possession.

Laidley is accused of bombarding a woman with threatening calls and texts in the month leading up to May 4.

In one message he allegedly threatened he would run her over in his car.

Police allege he also kept her under surveillance, doing drive-bys and taking pictures of her address and requesting CCTV from her body corporate.

Mr Stary told the court that Laidley had been in a relationship with the woman which had "broken down" beyond repair - and that they also had shared property together.

Laidley's bail conditions were varied to include that he now must notify police within 24 hours of any change of address, to allow for his move into transitional housing.

His case was adjourned to December 14, with Mr Stary acknowledging that was a longer than usual time, but "it's a period that would be necessary to his rehabilitation".

"I expect everything to be resolved by that point," Mr Stary said.

