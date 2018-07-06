Dealing with brush turkeys: The bird with the bad reputation

Brush turkeys, once they begin building a nest in your garden, are hard to deter.

ONE'S for messing up the garden, the Australian brush turkey (Alectura lathami), also known as the bush or scrub turkey, has a bad reputation.

Belonging to the family of birds known as megapodes, they construct large mounds of rotting vegetation to incubate their eggs.

Brush turkeys are generally wary of humans. However, they can become very tame around picnic grounds and homes, particularly if they are fed. The NSW Office of Environment and heritage (OEH) don't recommend that you feed brush turkeys.

Many people consider brush turkeys to be destructive in carefully planned gardens, since they remove vegetation, earth and mulch to create their incubation mounds. In a few hours, the birds can strip away closely-planted natives and light, moist mulch, used frequently in landscaped gardens. Heavier ground coverings (such as river gravel) and tree guards can reduce the impact on valuable and vulnerable plants.

Once a male brush turkey has started to build its mound, it is extremely difficult to prevent it from continuing its efforts. No single method of deterrence has proved effective in all situations, but OEH suggests you can try:

Spreading a heavy tarpaulin over the mound and weighing it down, to prevent the bird from working.

Diverting the bird's attention to a less attractive or valuable area of your garden, by building a household compost mound. Ideally, this compost mound should be sited next to at least one large tree providing 80 - 95 per cent shade. The brush turkey may be attracted towards the area, and may eventually take over the compost mound as its nesting mound.