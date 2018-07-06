Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brush turkeys, once they begin building a nest in your garden, are hard to deter.
Brush turkeys, once they begin building a nest in your garden, are hard to deter. Warren Lynam
Environment

Dealing with brush turkeys: The bird with the bad reputation

6th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

ONE'S for messing up the garden, the Australian brush turkey (Alectura lathami), also known as the bush or scrub turkey, has a bad reputation.

Belonging to the family of birds known as megapodes, they construct large mounds of rotting vegetation to incubate their eggs.

Brush turkeys are generally wary of humans. However, they can become very tame around picnic grounds and homes, particularly if they are fed. The NSW Office of Environment and heritage (OEH) don't recommend that you feed brush turkeys.

Many people consider brush turkeys to be destructive in carefully planned gardens, since they remove vegetation, earth and mulch to create their incubation mounds. In a few hours, the birds can strip away closely-planted natives and light, moist mulch, used frequently in landscaped gardens. Heavier ground coverings (such as river gravel) and tree guards can reduce the impact on valuable and vulnerable plants.

Once a male brush turkey has started to build its mound, it is extremely difficult to prevent it from continuing its efforts. No single method of deterrence has proved effective in all situations, but OEH suggests you can try:

Spreading a heavy tarpaulin over the mound and weighing it down, to prevent the bird from working.

Diverting the bird's attention to a less attractive or valuable area of your garden, by building a household compost mound. Ideally, this compost mound should be sited next to at least one large tree providing 80 - 95 per cent shade. The brush turkey may be attracted towards the area, and may eventually take over the compost mound as its nesting mound.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'The whole house shakes': Trucks blamed for homes cracking

    premium_icon 'The whole house shakes': Trucks blamed for homes cracking

    News RESIDENTS face an anxious wait to find out if the RMS will pay for the damage to their homes.

    Drones spot sharks after whale found on North Coast beach

    premium_icon Drones spot sharks after whale found on North Coast beach

    Environment DPI launched 14 flights on Wednesday, which saw range of sharks.

    'Terrible things can happen': Tragic theme of new TV series

    premium_icon 'Terrible things can happen': Tragic theme of new TV series

    TV "The world around the Northern Rivers - where's that on our screen?”

    Local Partners