Deal near for Virgin to stay

by Jessica Marszalek
5th Oct 2020 10:29 AM
The Palaszczuk Government is set to announce a deal with Virgin Australia today that will keep the airline headquartered in Queensland.

Treasurer Cameron Dick is expected to announce long-awaited detail around the deal ahead of caretaker government starting tomorrow as the state election officially begins.

"I understand it will be concluded by caretaker," Mr Dick said of ongoing negotiations between Virgin owner Bain Capital and the Queensland Investment Corporation to invest $200 million in the rescued carrier.

"That's our aim, to get it done and we're going like stone to get it done tomorrow."

An informal agreement between the parties has already been done but both parties were yet to sign yesterday.

Negotiations were ongoing around conditions that needed to be met for the money to flow.

The LNP had said that they would scrap any deal if it were not inked by the caretaker period and invest the $200 million in a tourism and marketing fighting fund for Queensland instead.

virgin australia

