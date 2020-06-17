Menu
‘Deal is a deal’: LNP backflip on public service pay

Domanii Cameron
by
17th Jun 2020 2:43 PM
THE LNP has backflipped on its public servants wage freeze stance after having said on numerous occasions that it supported it.

In early April, Deputy Leader Tim Mander said he didn't think pay rises for public servants on the frontline were appropriate at the moment.

"It's not that I don't think they deserve a pay rise, I think right at the moment I don't think that's appropriate," he said.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said in April he didn’t think a pay rise was “appropriate”. Picture: Attila Csaszar)
LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said in April he didn’t think a pay rise was “appropriate”. Picture: Attila Csaszar)


Then on June 5, Leader Deb Frecklington said she backed the freeze.

However both Ms Frecklington and Mr Mander have today issued a statement stating they would oppose it.

"We believe a deal is a deal and it should be honoured," the LNP Leader said.

"Labor's changes tear up legally binding agreements and trash the principles of a good faith enterprise bargaining process.

"At a time when people need certainty, this has provided great uncertainty.

"Now is not the time to be ripping money out of the economy."

The contentious legislation, which was introduced late yesterday and is expected to pass today, has been slammed by unions overnight with Together Union secretary Alex Scott claiming it was appalling.

The LNP will attempt to introduce legislation today to freeze the salaries of MPs for 12 months.

It comes after Greens MP Michael Berkman this week called for politicians to take a pay cut.

Mr Mander today said the Government's wage freeze was a "sleight of hand accounting trick - not real budget repair".

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is treating public servants with contempt," he said.

qld election 2019

