A burrito from Guzman y Gomez is $5 today.
DEAL: How to score $5 burritos today

JASMINE BURKE
by
5th May 2018 12:58 PM

LOOKING for a cheap lunch or dinner today? Well you're in luck - Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez (GYG) is selling $5 burritos across the nation all day today.

Wash a burrito or burrito bowl down with a carona, also $5 today.

The special promotion is because of Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration in Mexico which celebrates the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

To keep up with the demand, GYG was expecting to cook about five burritos every second nationally to keep up with demand.

That equates to about 250,000 meals in a day.

All menu modifications will remain in tact, so if you wanted to get guacamole or extra meat, you will still need to pay for these add-ons.

The $5 promotion is limited to either 2 Burritos, Mini Burritos or Burrito Bowls per person per visit.

Guzman y Gomez at 52 Jonson St, Byron Bay.

