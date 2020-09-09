Deadly toll of virus in aged care revealed

Most of Victoria’s coronavirus deaths are linked to aged care homes, but new data has revealed which facilities have been hit hardest by the virus.

More than three quarters of coronavirus deaths in Victoria are linked to aged care.

Latest figures on COVID-19 fatalities show there have been 540 confirmed deaths in the state's nursing homes.

That accounts for 78 per cent of the 694 confirmed deaths in Victoria, as of Wednesday.

The most lethal outbreaks in aged care facilities were at St Basil's Homes for the Aged with 44 deaths, Epping Gardens with 35 and Kalyna Care in Delahey 23.

Epping Gardens had the most residents infected with 102, followed by Baptcare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee with 98 and St Basil's 92.

Department of Health and Human Services data showed 1857 residents have contracted the virus at 63 different homes.

Including staff, there were more than 4216 confirmed cases.

Nine of the 11 deaths recorded on Wednesday were linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities, the department said.

Legal action was launched in August against Heritage Care, the operator of Epping Gardens Aged Care.

The class action was brought by Carbone Lawyers on behalf of grieving family members whose loved ones have died of coronavirus.

A writ filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria alleged major breaches, including staff holding a "baby shower" on July 16 and a party at the home on July 18.

Lead plaintiff in the class action Sebastian Agnello has claimed for damages after his 92-year-old mother Carmela Agnello died of COVID-19 on July 28.

There have been 44 coronavirus deaths at St Basil's Aged Care at Fawkner, the highest toll of any nursing home in Victoria. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

St Basil's was also facing legal action, with a statement of claim filed to the Supreme Court in August alleging the operators breached their duty of care to residents and that this contributed to the deadly outbreak.

The action was taken by Effie Fotiadis whose father Dimitrios died on July 25 at Northern Hospital after he became infected at St Basil's.

