Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
News

Deadly stonefish claims another Coast victim

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Mar 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra, today.

The man, understood to be in his 40s, was stung off The Esplanade at around 12.30pm.

He was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Experts say stonefish venom is injected through the end of the spike and will cause agonising pain.

Once you stand on one, the venom gland shoots venom up through the channel in the rear of the spine into the punctured area.

The general rule is the more pressure applied to the fish, the worse the pain will be as the spine infiltrates deeper into the body.

Stonefish fast facts

  • When: Found all year round, reports increase with more people in area.
  • Where: Right along northern parts of Australian coastline. Particularly common in mouths of rivers and estuaries. Often found in Pumicestone Passage and Maroochy, Mooloolah and Noosa Rivers.
  • Habitat: Creek mouths with murky waters, sand, rocks and weeds.
  • Why: Masters of camouflage who use spines as defence. They partly bury themselves in sand as they wait for prey.
caloundra deadly happy valley stonefish sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    premium_icon Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are attending to four people at a single car crash on Kyogle Rd, Wadeville.

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

    premium_icon 'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

    Business Get ready to spend all your money on gifts, homewares, stationery

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    premium_icon NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    Community More than 180 people tried it last week, and everyone was smiling

    • 21st Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Letters to the Editor "This world is so much more than us”