Deadly rapping to clean up Country

JASMINE BURKE
| 5th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
A screenshot from the music video for Breaking Habits. The song is part of a North East Waste/EPA program to 'clean up' the community rubbish dump and implement a new recycling campaign to reduce waste and protect cultural sites and country from pollution.
ABORIGINAL students from Woodenbong Central School have used rap music to share a message about their community and caring for Country.

Twenty students took part in a creative five-day workshop with Desert Pea Media to produce a rap song and video clip last week.

Toby Finlayson from Desert Pea Media said the song was a product of the young people.

"The process involves getting the students to identify the real issues in their lives and community, visioning the ideal for their community and then identifying how to create the path to reach their ideal reality," Mr Finlayson said.

"The song is their words, it's their ideas and their story."

"Working with Muli Muli has been a real honour for all of the team and we'd like to thank all of the Githabul people for having us on Country."

The project was initiated by the Muli Muli Ladies Corporation and Community who are working with North East Waste (NE Waste) on a project to clean up Country.

NE Waste have received funding from the NSW Environment Protection Authority to assist the community to clean up the tip on Muli Muli and improve infrastructure and services that will improve waste management and recycling in the community.

Woodenbong Central School principal Greg Wilson said the project was an exciting initiative for the school.

"It provides our students with a great opportunity to think deeply about the environment and culture," Mr Wilson said.

"It provides them with experience in multimedia, writing, recording and creating videos for an audience far beyond the school and the local community."

The song will be released on YouTube in August.

