A Ballina Shire Councillor has called for urgent action on the Alstonville bypass.
Deadly highway intersection on council's agenda

Liana Turner
27th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A DEADLY stretch of the Bruxner Highway will be discussed by Ballina Shire Council at this week's meeting.

Councillor Nathan Willis has lodged a notice of motion that the council approach the state and federal governments for "urgent funding” for a roundabout or suitable alternative to address the "serious traffic accidents that continue to occur at the eastern exit”.

Having spent most of his life in Alstonville, Cr Willis said he was all too aware of the safety issues at the site.

"The issue was raised to me by a number of constituents,” Cr Willis said.

"In the motion, I've indicated a roundabout or other suitable operation so I'm not being prescriptive about that.

"What I think we need to do is be guided by the expert advice.”

Cr Willis said he welcomed the State Government's recent commitment to a three-stage plan to fix the bypass.

This announcement came after the death of 39-year-old Jeremy Plooy at the Ballina Rd junction at Alstonville last month.

Since the incident, Roads and Maritime Services has installed flashing warning lights on the approach to the site.

But he said it wasn't yet clear whether that went far enough.

"I'd like to see some expert advice on that,” Cr Willis said.

"I welcome the State Government's response so far.

"We're yet to see what that will look like in reality.

"I'd be happy to be guided by expert advice in relation to what's needed.

"When you have a number of people being killed at an intersection ... you certainly need to have a response.

"We need to have it on the council agenda.”

Councillors will discuss the motion at tomorrow's meeting.

