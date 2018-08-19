Deadlock for local rivals in women's hockey

East Lismore's Jade Gray in action against Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey.

East Lismore's Jade Gray in action against Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Shez Napper

LISMORE rivals Easts and Northern Star battled out a 2-all draw in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday.

An Ellen Seller push into the goal gave Star the early lead but within six minutes it was back on level terms.

Kalani Moss made a swift run down the sideline with Hannah Franey skilfully deflecting Moss' pass from the backline into the backboard.

The teams were evenly matched and neither team gave any ground until Moss used a strong pass from a teammate to take the lead for Easts.

Successfully running down the middle of the field, Moss worked with Franey to eliminate the Star defence.

She reached the top of the circle and shot for goal, finding the opposite post.

East Lismore stubbornly defended the lead and made multiple breaks down the field before Star found the equaliser.

Easts goalkeeper Kerry-Anne McGufficke could not save Taquira McGrath's well-timed tomahawk, which soared into the top of the net.

Elsewhere, East Lismore has improved markedly in the past few weeks and came from behind for a 4-2 win over Northern Star in Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey.

Eight minutes into the game Max Pitman deflected a Matt Frost pass to open the scoring for Star, capitalising on some excellent teamwork.

Star called on some younger club members on Saturday, and Sam Hemsley-Hackett, Richie Wightman, Max Pitman and Jamie Brown fitted in and ran well.

A stroke was awarded to Star midway through the first half for a clumsy tackle by a defender and Thomas Vantaggiato converted.

The game was quite physical and mis-timed tackles led to several players spending time off the field.

In the second half East Lismore were far more committed.

Grant Smith collected a long pass from well outside the circle to score then seven minutes later they found the equaliser.

Jacob Franey added a third for East Lismore and Smith's angled hit into the circle in the 25th minute was touched in by Jonas Clark to make it four.

East Lismore's best players on Saturday were Sam Osborne and Issac Layton while for Star, Ryan McGuiness stood out.