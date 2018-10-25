Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAD WHALE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the whale that washed up on Moore Park Beach several weeks ago.
DEAD WHALE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the whale that washed up on Moore Park Beach several weeks ago. Contributed
News

Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

Katie Hall
by
24th Oct 2018 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEAD whale has been removed from Moore Park Beach, after being buried several weeks ago.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said some residents had become concerned, after reports of increased shark sightings on the beach after the whale was buried.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service instructed council to dispose of the 8.5 metre whale near where it washed ashore, which is usual practice," Cr Dempsey said.

"It was a massive and unpleasant job for council staff.

"Given the difficulty of completely burying such a large animal, residents and visitors became concerned with adverse impacts, including reports of increased shark sightings in the area."

Cr Dempsey said council responded to the concerns and today removed the carcase, taking it to landfill.

A permit was required from the Environment Department to access the site and remove the dead whale.

bundaberg dead whale mayor jack dempsey moore park beach
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    premium_icon Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    News "IT WAS absolutely terrifying... I drove to Lismore Hospital to find the horrible sight of Isaac lying flat on a bed with a neck brace and pelvic brace on."

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    News "Sad news”: The community says goodbye to Emily Betteridge

    Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    premium_icon Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    Crime The man was observed taking suspicious photos of a nine-year-old

    One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    premium_icon One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    Council News Dog owners are pleading with the council for more fencing

    Local Partners