Dead man’s twin brother scared he could be next

Frankei Wade Palmer pleaded guilty at court on Tuesday to failing to dispose of a syringe.

Frankei Wade Palmer pleaded guilty at court on Tuesday to failing to dispose of a syringe.

THE twin brother of a Sunshine Coast man brutally killed over a drug debt says he is scared the same men will "come after" him.

Frankei Wade Palmer, 38, faced court today, the day after the 17th anniversary of his brother Kerrie's 2003 death in which he was tied up, bashed with wood and buried in a shallow grave at Mudjimba beach.

Palmer surrendered himself at court today after missing his court date last week due to a "bad heart".

He pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of a syringe.

Palmer has racked up more than 15 years of jail sentences across his life but said he'd made a huge turnaround in the years since his brother's death.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said his life would be wasted if he kept on the same drug path.

The Nambour man said he'd been looking for work but was hesitant to move away from the Coast where his family lived.

Palmer's twin brother was killed when four men he did not know tracked him down and beat him over a $3500 drug debt.

Kerrie's body was found hogtied, wrapped in a blanket and covered in limes in a shallow grave at Mudjimba beach.

Four men were found guilty at a Brisbane Supreme Court trial in 2005 of manslaughter.

Palmer said the death of his brother troubled him and he still worried for his safety.

"I'm scared they are coming after me," he said.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin wished him well and fined him $400 for the drug offence.

A conviction was recorded.