Dead man on Ipswich court list

ADAM Davies, who died from injuries received when allegedly stabbed earlier this month, was meant to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Davies, 29, from Raceview, appeared on the court list charged with possession of a dangerous drug at Ripley on September 3, 2018; and failing to appear before court.

However, the father of one died from his injuries on January 5.

His funeral was held last Friday.

Moores Pocket man, Graham Shawn Cleary, 45, has been charged with his murder and remains in custody.