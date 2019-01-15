Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dead man on Ipswich court list

Ross Irby
by
15th Jan 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADAM Davies, who died from injuries received when allegedly stabbed earlier this month, was meant to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Davies, 29, from Raceview, appeared on the court list charged with possession of a dangerous drug at Ripley on September 3, 2018; and failing to appear before court.

However, the father of one died from his injuries on January 5.

His funeral was held last Friday.

Moores Pocket man, Graham Shawn Cleary, 45, has been charged with his murder and remains in custody.

dangerous drugs editors picks ipswich court murder stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Significant' damage caused to Telstra cables in Lismore

    premium_icon 'Significant' damage caused to Telstra cables in Lismore

    Crime THE damage to phone cables in Lismore is believed to be malicious.

    'Still okay' to swim at lake, just avoid algae scums

    'Still okay' to swim at lake, just avoid algae scums

    Environment The council is waiting on new test results

    Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    premium_icon Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    Crime A Casino man elbowed a police officer to the face to avoid arrest