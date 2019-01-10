Dead man found in construction site stairwell

A man was found dead at a construction site after he reportedly fell.

A MAN has been found dead at a construction site near a major Sunshine Coast shopping centre after he reportedly fell.

The 56-year-old man was found unconscious in the bottom of a stairwell at the Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore site, across the road from the Big Top Shopping Centre.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said emergency services were called at 2.28pm after the man fell from an "unknown height".

Critical care paramedics worked on the man, but were unable to revive him.

Workplace Health and Safety are expected to begin investigations.