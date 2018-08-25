Dead-heat is a first for the Murwillumbah Cup

ZAMEX looked like he'd lasted but Future Event arrived late as the $38,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) yesterday finished in a dead-heat.

Connections of both horses thought they had won.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn felt Zamex might have lasted to win him his second home town cup while Gold Coast trainer John Zielke thought his four-year-old gelding had surged successfully.

"What a peach of a ride,” Zielke said moments after watching a slow motion replay he thought showed Future Event winning by virtue of him being on the outside.

"Magic,” he said of Michael Hellyer's ride. "I thought we'd won it.”

He had, just that he had to share it.

"We've never had a dead-heat in the cup before,” Tweed River Jockey Club chairman Bernie Quinn said.

Dunn was as stunned as anyone.

At one stage he though his second cup entry Mystical Renegade "had it won at the 300m”.

Then Zamex appeared and appeared he might have held on.

"He was unlucky in the Coffs Cup,” Dunn said.

"He's been an unlucky horse,” he said of a five-year-old gelding son of Cheval De Troy, which has also won two Highway Handicaps in Sydney.

"It's just the way he races.”

Zamex is Dunn's second Murwillumbah Cup winner after he won with Dream Speed for former Brisbane racecaller Steve Hawkins.

He said Zamex and Mystical Renegade would now be set for the Ballina Cup on September 6.

Cup day yesterday was special for former Tweed River Jockey Club secretary Brian Charman.

Charman was honoured with life membership and had a new decking area named after him.

Long-serving club chairman Bernie Quinn said the honour was richly deserved.

"He was on the board for 13-and-a-half years and then secretary-manager for three years. And he's doing a great job in Sydney too,” Quinn said.

Charman, an accountant, is now the Country Racing NSW chief executive officer.

Earlier in the day,Crooked Gent swooped to win a Class 1 Hcp (1200m) for his veteran Casino trainer.

Leo Clapham, 75, celebrated the second career win of his five-year-old gelding, which surged home from second last to beat Duke Of Frederick by a half length with Conquers All a neck away third.

Crooked Gent has won just two races in his 19 starts, both of them at Murwillumbah!

"Yeah, both his wins have been here,” Clapham said.

"He's taken a while to win again.”

Leo had told jockey Jason Taylor that Crooked Gent would jump well from his wide barrier (10) but to take hold and get to the outside.

"He'll do the rest,” Clapham said.

Taylor did exactly that, jumping as well as anything but then going back to the tail before letting loose around the outside in the straight.

While Crooked Gent excelled on his return to Murwillumbah so did Clapham, who has been training for 54 years.

"I was born in that red brick building up on the hill,” he laughed, looking up at the nearby Murwillumbah hospital.

From there he moved to Bonalbo and then to Casino where he worked for 40 years in the abattoir.

He also trained while working in the meatworks and now has seven horses in work at Casino.

"That's enough for me,” he laughed.