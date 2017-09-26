Dead dolphin washes up on Ballina beach

A dolphin has washed up on the rock shelf between Shelly and Lighthouse beaches at Ballina.

Graham Broadhead

MORNING beach walkers at Ballina came across a sad sight this morning - a dead dolphin.

The dolphin had washed up on the rock shelf between Shelly and Lighthouse beaches.

But this creature hadn't met a cruel fate - James Brideson from Ballina Shire Council said it appeared the dolphin had simply died of old age.

"Rigarmortis has set in, so it has been dead for some time,” he said.

"It had no bite marks from sharks, just some minor scratches from being on the rocks.”

Mr Brideson said the dolphin would be buried at animal landfill site, not buried on the beach.