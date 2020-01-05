Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 6:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police proud of Falls crowd

        premium_icon Police proud of Falls crowd

        News ‘Pleased’: Police provide positive feedback for Falls Festival goers.

        Five times over the limit

        premium_icon Five times over the limit

        News A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in a crash and returned a...

        Australia to go red and yellow in public RFS tribute

        Australia to go red and yellow in public RFS tribute

        Breaking On Friday, January 10, put red and yellow ribbons on your car and letterbox for our...

        How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        premium_icon How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        News HARD work and business sense saw Thomas Hewetson flourish as a timber mill owner...