Daylight savings 'too long'

Tweed MP Geoff Provest wants daylight savings to end early.
8th Apr 2019 2:54 PM

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has put forward a bill in Parliament to reduce daylight saving by four weeks.

Mr Provest told the Tweed Daily News the last month of daylight saving was not necesssary and meant people were leaving home and coming back from work in darkness.

"It's too long, I believe strongly it should finish in the first week of March, in those last four weeks you're getting up and going home in the dark so those advantages of daylight savings are gone," he said.

"It's causing schoolchildren to get up in the dark and I worry about them waiting at bus stops in the dark."

Mr Provest said 27 per cent of Tweed residents worked in Queensland and 20 per cent went to school there.

"It's not only having an economic impact but it's a social impact too," he said.

"Whether you're pro or against daylight savings, it's just too long."

Daylight saving ended at 3am on Sunday.

