Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Food & Entertainment

Day to toast the success of Australian chardonnay

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
For the most part of the 2000s, ABC was a reference to "Anything But Chardonnay”. Now Australian chardonnay has never been in a better place: Always Better Chardonnay. May 23 is International Chardonnay Day, so here are three affordable wines across the spectrum.

TAYLORS ESTATE, CLARE VALLEY, 2017

Taylors are now celebrating 50 years of vintages. Multi award winning, lighter bodied but varietal with peach stonefruit, tropical melon, juicy citrus, light fig and hints of oak influence. Refreshing, balanced. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 13.5%

Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018

HODDLES CREEK ESTATE, YARRA VALLEY, 2018

Can't talk about Australian chardonnay without referencing Franco D'Anna. Over-delivering with rich citrus, green olive and fine oak influences. Soft mealy notes under lifted grapefruit (almost lime) citrus. Long, linear, textural palate. A wonderful bargain. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $22 Alc: 13.2%

Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017

BREMERTON, BATONNAGE, LANGHORNE CREEK, 2017

Lovers of big chardonnay rejoice, this "worked” style gives up creamy, toasty, lemon tart and ripe fig aromas. The lees stirring (batonnage) shows nutty, doughy complexity. Retaining balance, it has heft and textural chew with juicy bittersweet citrus and fine, long dry finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12.5%

vinonotebook.com

