Day one in top job: New SCU vice chancellor’s big changes

ON HIS first official day in the top job, Southern Cross University's new Vice Chancellor has announced two key appointments.

Professor Tyrone Carlin said it was part of the university's strategy to recover from the "deep impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointments are Professor Erica Wilson as Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Innovation) and Associate Professor Thomas Roche as Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Quality).

Both are based at the Lismore campus.

"Professor Wilson and Associate Professor Roche will have carriage of the core elements of the university's academic portfolio, including leadership of the implementation of the New Southern Cross Academic Model," Prof Carlin said.

Professor Erica Wilson and Associate Professor Thomas Roche.

Seattle-born Professor Wilson has been in Australia for more than 30 years and with Southern Cross since 2003, most recently holding the position of Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

With international standing in the areas of academic quality in teaching and learning, she has also served as Deputy Head and Director of Teaching and Learning in the School of Business and Tourism.

She holds a PhD from Griffith University, a postgraduate diploma from Adelaide University and a first class honours degree from James Cook University.

"This new Pro Vice Chancellor role comes at an important time for the university as we rethink our online learning and assessment," she said.

"Students are demanding it.

"We have to do things differently."

Associate Professor Roche joined Southern Cross in 2013 and became Director of SCU College in 2019, a position he will continue to hold.

He has more than 20 years higher education teaching and leadership experience in universities in Australia, Europe and Asia.

Associate Professor Roche is a specialist in the design, delivery and management of higher education programs.

Professor Carlin said the Pro Vice Chancellors would be integral to implementing the reforms required to place the university on a sustainable footing and further distinguish the quality and impact of its educational offers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great distress across the globe and our own university is not immune to that," he said.

"But the response to this crisis is in our hands are we are fortunate to have such experienced leaders among us who will ensure we maintain a steady trajectory to recovery."