Warnie has words for awful Aussies

Aussie coach Justin Langer and Shane Warne talk on day four. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Australia's shameful Sydney Test continued on day four as the hosts collapsed to be all out for 300 on a weather-shortened day.

The Aussies will fight for a draw on day five as they resume on 0/6 - still 316 runs behind India's first innings score after being asked to follow on.

These are the talking points from day four.

WARNE GIVES GOAT A WHACK

Shane Warne has been scratching his head at Nathan Lyon's approach to Cheteshwar Pujara.

After digesting Pujara's knock of 193 that ruled out any chance of an Aussie win, a baffled Warne told Fox Sports a stubborn Lyon was to blame.

Warne said the offspinner should have been bowling wider of off stump with a bat pad on the off side to the series leading runscorer after the success he enjoyed in Perth.

"He challenged both edges by bowling wide of off stump (in Perth)," Warne said.

"When Nathan Lyon doesn't bowl as well and takes so many overs to take his wickets, he bowls too straight.

"Pujara would not have made three Test hundreds here if he had a bat pad on the off side and bowled that line. It's as simple as that. He (Pujara) wouldn't have done it.

"So I don't know why he's been so stubborn.

"I don't know why he persists with not having a bat pad on the off side and bowling wide of off stump.

"You should bowl what the batsman least wants you to do. For me, as soon as that bad pad went into the off side, Pujara looked a different player.

"He's made three hundreds in this series … I just don't know why Nathan Lyon has decided not to have a bat pad on the off side, I just can't understand it."

'AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE GAME'

Day four was limited to just 25.2 overs because of poor weather and bad light at various times.

But several former players believed the umpires got it wrong. Former Aussie quick Stuart Clark labelled it "an embarrassment to the game" in commentary for ABC Grandstand.

"This is not acceptable," Clark said. "There's not a person in this ground that can't see the ball. The game cannot move forward until archaic rules like this are fixed."

UGLY HISTORY CREATED THIS SUMMER

India became the first team to have the option of asking Australia to follow on twice in a home summer as the hosts' list of unwanted records grew even longer at the SCG.

Australia was rolled for 300 on Sunday afternoon, giving up a first-innings lead of 322 to India before Virat Kohli sent Tim Paine's men back in to bat.

It came after India also amassed a 292-run first-innings lead in Melbourne last week, only on that occasion they opted to bat again themselves in the 137-run flogging.

Regardless, it marks the first time a touring team has had the option to enforce the follow on twice in one summer in Australia.

In total, Australia have only conceded a 200-run deficit when batting second in a Test 43 times in their history, and just 16 times at home. It's just one of a number of statistics the Australian team wouldn't have wanted to be linked to this summer.

Kohli's decision to send Australia back in marked the first time a visiting team had enforced the follow on in Australia since Mike Gatting did so in the bicentennial Test of 1988.

Sunday's 322-run deficit is also the third-largest in Australia's history at the SCG, and their biggest since 1936.

The hosts are also on track to go through their first century-less four-Test home series in their history, with just one innings left to end that drought.

India's first innings score of 7-622 at the SCG was also the sixth highest score by a visiting team in Australia, while it also marked the first time a visiting team had declared for three innings in a row in the country.

India is also set to become the first team from Asia to win a series in Australia with either a win or draw in Sydney.

GERARD GOES AFTER SELECTORS

The release of Australia's one-day squad to play India created controversy, with many puzzled by the selections of Trevor Hohns' panel.

And as only he can, SEN's Gerard Whateley went hard at Hohns for failing to explain his decisions.

"The release of that one day squad and the silence that came with that ... Trevor Hohns should have been publicly accountable to that," Whateley told SEN Test Cricket.

"We put in a request to speak to him and were told selectors don't speak during the Test match, which implies selectors do speak at other times, which is not really true, is it?

"Trevor Hohns, once you put that team out and there is so much to explain in it, you must front publicly and give that explanation.

"Trevor's position is a really important position and as the chairman of selectors when you land the team, you should then be available and speak to the public.

"Answer the questions around it. Why not Chris Lynn? Why not Travis Head? Why not D'Arcy Short?

"All these questions are sort of left to fester and there is a building resentment towards this selection group.

"What will end up happening is Hohns and (Greg) Chappell will go and I don't know whether that's necessary or not but part of the resentment is they aren't accountable for what they do.

"It's not that difficult. Land the team, hold the press conference.

"There must be logic behind what they're doing, so share it with us, and then we can agree or disagree, but at least you're on record.

"There's no reason whatsoever why Travor Hohns can't hold that press conference and you go, we aren't going to answer questions about this Test because that's the coaching staff's job, but we just released the one day squad and this is a critical one day squad because it's the forerunner to the World Cup.

"Australia's record is 13 one dayers in 2018 for 11 losses. It's time to front up.

"They're going to ask those players to front up, well, tell us why you've picked what you picked.

"Let us understand the thinking and what it means for the World Cup."

