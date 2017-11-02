Day care is going to the dogs

EVERY morning, thousands of parents across the region drop their kids off at day care on the way to work.

But what about Spot the dog? You've had a really long, exhausting day at work and the last thing you want to do is to be dragged down a footpath by a super-energetic dog ... do you give in, or do you guiltily hide on the couch?

Well, some dog owners on the Northern Rivers are switched on to a solution - doggy day care.

Doggy Day Care: Ally Cox has owned Golden Paw at Tregeagle for four years, and the day care service is just one option available at the canine health retreat.

Doggy day care centres have been popping up across the region, and in some cases, offer an experience which we could all envy.

Ally Cox has owned Golden Paw at Tregeagle for four years, and the day care service is just one option available at the canine health retreat.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Cox said rather than a five-day-a-week service, it is more somewhere to drop your dog every now and then if you have a long day at work ahead and you don't want to leave the dog at home to chew the furniture out of boredom.

It's for people short on time, the elderly who need some help with their dogs, or for owners of a puppy who don't feel comfortable leaving it at home.

The owners are happy, but what about Spot?

As well as long walks in the country, hanging out with mates, and swimming in the pool, he can also have a reiki treatment, an essential oil massage or acupuncture. Spot should be happy.

"They just love it,” Ms Cox said.

"Sometimes they don't want to go home, so have to be lifted into a car.”