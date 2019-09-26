Day care educator recognised as one of Australia's best

SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION: Helene Gatland is now in the running to be named as a national finalist for the national Family Day Care Educator of the Year Award.

Helene Gatland is now in the running to be named as a national finalist for the national Family Day Care Educator of the Year Award.

A LENNOX Head woman has been recognised as one of Australia's best early childhood educators.

Helen Gatland from Ballina Byron Family Day Care was announced as the Lismore and Far North Coast regional winner in the 2019 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards last week.

"I'm so honoured to be recognised in this way," she said.

"Huge thanks must go to all the families who nominated me and all the children who bring smiles and laughter into my days."

Now in its eighth year, the awards highlight the incredible work completed by family day care educators who care for more than 126,000 children throughout Australia.

Family Day Care Australia chief executive officer, Andrew Paterson, said this year a record number of more than 5,000 nominations were placed in the awards.

"To be chosen as a regional winner is not only a reward for Helene's dedication to providing quality early childhood education and care, it also underscores the relationship that Helene has with the children in her care," Mr Paterson said.

"The Excellence in Family Day Care Awards highlight the special contribution that educators like Helene make to the lives of the children in their care."

National finalists will be announced on 14 October 2019, with the National Educator of the Year to be announced at the Family Day Care Australia 2019 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards Gala Dinner on 23 November 2019 in Hobart.