Steve Smyth performs at the Delta Stage on Day 5 of Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

The Byron Bay Bluesfest 2018 came to a close for this year on Day 5 at Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

The final day saw a host of Australian and international guests perform including Dan Sultan, Steve Smyth, Miss Renee Simone, Benny Walker and The Bay Collective.

Musical royalty also performed on the night with Lionel Richie and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers performing at the Mojo Stage.

Lukas Nelson, Morcheeba and Michael Franti all performed as well.