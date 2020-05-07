Menu
Flightradar 24 tracking the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter as it searches Evans Head for missing woman Amber Christie.
DAY 4: Search continues for missing mum at Evans Head

Alison Paterson
7th May 2020 9:15 AM
POLICE rescue and emergency services personnel will be backed up by volunteers as they continue their search for missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a general search of the area will be conducted which will involved "the State Emergency Services, Police Rescue and other specialist units".

On Wednesday night Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce confirmed a helicopter was searching over the seaside town as well as over bushland to the south of the Evans River for any trace of the 49-year-old.

Yesterday RPD Inspector Susie Johnston who was the forward command at Evans Head said police divers arrived from Sydney and focused "in a particular area" at the marina.

"The missing person and her husband have a boat that's moored over there so we were having a look just to explore that area," she said.

The divers have since returned to Sydney.

Insp Johnston said police are "actively searching and we're keeping our minds open as to what may have happened".

"We're getting lots of phone calls which is great, through Crime Stoppers, from people who thought they had seen Amber, because there's lots of leads to follow up."

Anyone will any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

