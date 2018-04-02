Menu
The Stop Adani protest during The John Butler Trio's set at the Mojo tent on Day four of Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah.
Day 4: Bluesfest 2018 photo gallery

Marc Stapelberg
2nd Apr 2018 7:08 AM

Sunday saw many of the artists come together to protest against the Adani Carmichael coal mining project in Central Queensland.

The protest took place during The John Butler Trio's headlining set on the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018.

The fourth day also saw Seal, Sheryl Crow, Mia Dyson, Morcheeba, Eric Gales, Walter Trout and First Aid Kit perform.

Of the artists Morcheeba would have to have been one of the most striking performances of the day with a long flowing red dress and dramatic back lighting.

It was also one of the biggest days of the festival for people numbers.

