Day 4: Bluesfest 2018 photo gallery

The Stop Adani protest during The John Butler Trio's set at the Mojo tent on Day four of Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah.

The Stop Adani protest during The John Butler Trio's set at the Mojo tent on Day four of Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sunday saw many of the artists come together to protest against the Adani Carmichael coal mining project in Central Queensland.

The protest took place during The John Butler Trio's headlining set on the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018.

The fourth day also saw Seal, Sheryl Crow, Mia Dyson, Morcheeba, Eric Gales, Walter Trout and First Aid Kit perform.

Of the artists Morcheeba would have to have been one of the most striking performances of the day with a long flowing red dress and dramatic back lighting.

It was also one of the biggest days of the festival for people numbers.