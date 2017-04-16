Day 3: The time Bluesfest turned into Eurovision

SOMETHING strange and deliciously sexy happened on Saturday night at Bluesfest: it turned into an episode of Eurovision thanks to new band Sir Rosevelt.

Zac Brown, the well-known Country star and Bluesfest 2017 headliner, was centrepiece to Sir Rosevelt's success on Saturday, a show that included three back up dancers in fluoro Lycra outfits, dancing to Disco, Country and plastic pop songs.

Sir Rosevelt is Zac Brown's latest dance pop music project.

Yes. Dance Pop. In it's purest form.

It's inspired by Diplo and Skrillex and it is unapologetically happy and camp. Quite the opposite of Brown's regular Country style.

Check out the music video for Sunday Night - we can't stop watching it.

The songs were so pop that the whole set felt like a Eurovision Song Contest event.

There were colourful animations used as background, catchy songs with cheeky lyrics and twerking.

This was one of the campest shows on Bluesfest history, to everyone's surprise.

Audiences did look slightly confused, but they ended up dancing nonetheless.

Keep in mind that Sir Rosevelt has only released one single, Sunday Best, so almost each song in their set was unknown to local audiences, but the tunes were so catchy that punters embraced them with gusto.

"I am sick of being in a bucket," said Zac Brown to Billboard Magazine late last year when he unveiled his new project.

Well, he well and truly smashed that bucket with Sir Rosevelt.

Sir Rosevelt: 12 points!