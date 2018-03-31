Menu
The New Power Generation perform at the Mojo Tent on the third day of Bluesfest 2018. Marc Stapelberg
Day 3: Bluesfest 2018 Gallery

Marc Stapelberg
31st Mar 2018 9:38 PM

Day 3 of Bluesfest saw probably the largest crowds of the festival and the weather put on blue skies and a warm breeze.

The New Power Generation perfomed a feel good set at the Mojo Tent, while Seu Jorge gave us an insight into the music behind the genre defining Wes Anderson film.

Jaunes brought a taste of South America and put on a dynamic festive fun set, while Harts and Con Brio continued to impress crowds across the festival.

Michael Franti and Spearhead headlines the Mojo Tent, while The Original Blues Brothers Band headlined the Crossroads Stage.

