Day 2: Glass Animals won't break at Falls

Glass Animals perform at the Valley Stage on the second day of Falls Festival. Marc Stapelberg

ENGLISH band Glass Animals was the music highlight of the second day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2017-18.

The band is currently touring to promote the release of their second album How to Be a Human Being (2016).

Haven't you heard of them? It's all good, they only started playing together in 2010.

Glass Animals are an indie rock band from Oxford consisting of members Dave Bayley (lead vocals, guitar), Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys, backing vocals), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys, backing vocals), and Joe Seaward (drums).

Bayley's energy on stage was captivating at Falls last night, connecting with the crowds, but having fun himself, dancing.

Bandmates Bayley, Seaward, MacFarlane and Irwin-Singer were friends at secondary school in Oxford.

Dave Bayley and Drew Macfarlane were born in the United States, and formed Glass Animals in 2010 while at university.

The band's elegant but accessible style of indie rock is a pleasure to listen to, particularly the latest singles from How to Be a Human Being.

On May 2016, the band released the lead single, Life Itself, from How to Be a Human Being, about "a sci-fi obsessed dude who spends most of his time alone inventing strange things and writing stories about ray guns or looking for aliens on Google Maps," according to Bayley.

Four days before the release of the album, on August 22, the band released a third single, Season 2 Episode 3, about a girl who "spends her entire time watching TV, lounging around, not doing anything, being high, eating mayonnaise from a jar."

Like piggies in the mud

The storm that hit a number of areas on the Northern Rivers on Monday also hit North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, and although there was no hail, there was certainly rain, and lots of it.

The deluge started sometime after 6.30pm, when Australian band Dune Rats were at the Valley Stage performing hits from their second album The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit (2016).

The rain became persistent, and hit hard on those ill-prepared, but as any Australian knows well, if summer gives you rain, you make a mud slide!

Festival-goers decided to slide down the hill on the side of the Valley stage, an area that became quite muddy after the first 20 minutes of rain.

Storm at Falls means fun : Music lovers make the most out of a bad weather day at Falls Festival Byron Bay.

It was a slippery slope kind of situation after that, pun intended.

It was all fun and games, but North Byron Parklands and Falls organisers were dismayed at the possible risk to both the area's vegetation and the punters.

As soon as the rain ended, sometime after 7.30pm, security and venue staff moved in to secure the area and end the games.

What's on today

Angus and Julia Stone

Liam Gallagher

Peking Duk

The Kooks, and more, in the last day of Falls Byron Bay 2017-18.

