Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay,
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay, Marc Stapelberg
News

Day 2: Bluesfest 2018 gallery

Marc Stapelberg
by
31st Mar 2018 7:03 AM

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Day 2 was graced with blue skies and the roads into the festivals were nice and dry.

The crowds as always were much larger with the obvious drawcard of Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters and Ms Laurun Hill.

Other great acts of the day were Asgeir, Harts at Mojo Tent, with Jimmy Cliff and Youssou Ndoura at Crossroads, and New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk and Hanlon Brothers at Jambalaya Stage.

It was a great day of music with a wide variety of styles and genres all providing a different insight into the world of Blues and Roots.

Lismore Northern Star
Police investigate after body found near lookout

Police investigate after body found near lookout

Breaking Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the North Coast this afternoon

Elderly resident assaulted during alleged break-in

Elderly resident assaulted during alleged break-in

Crime Police appeal for help after alleged break-and-enter near Ballina

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

Music Frustrated punters voiced their frustration online

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

Whats On From islander rhythms to Led Zeppelin

Local Partners