Day 2: Bluesfest 2018 gallery

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay, Marc Stapelberg

Day 2 was graced with blue skies and the roads into the festivals were nice and dry.

The crowds as always were much larger with the obvious drawcard of Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters and Ms Laurun Hill.

Other great acts of the day were Asgeir, Harts at Mojo Tent, with Jimmy Cliff and Youssou Ndoura at Crossroads, and New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk and Hanlon Brothers at Jambalaya Stage.

It was a great day of music with a wide variety of styles and genres all providing a different insight into the world of Blues and Roots.