DAY 1: Raunchy fashions at Splendour 2017

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

SUNNY weather in the Byron Shire turned into a sweltering first day of raunchy fashion and music fun at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The temperature only went up to 17 degrees, but the sun propped many young male and female festival goers to reveal a lot around the music stages.

For female punters, the new trend of wearing see-through tops with gaffer tape over nipples extended from a couple of daredevils last year to big numbers in 2017.

North Byron Parklands has today seen many see-through tops, even some girls with no top at all, but golden star covering their nipples and a denim jacket on top.

See through leotards, dresses, pants, pantsuits and onesies have also made an appearance at the festival, all in white, black, gold or silver.

Gillian Dunn, Emma Hayman, Laura Pasquetti, of Canberra, at Splendour in the Grass. Marc Stapelberg

For the young men at the festival, the choices a simpler: tank tops, open shirts, or no tops at all, but with one condition: body paint is the new trend for the boys.

One things is for sure, felt hats are not the hottest trendy fashion any more, and the band on backpacks also meant many people wearing fashionable jackets and colorful jumpers, with 1980s motifs.

PJ Cartwright, of Sydney at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

More info and images to come as the festival unfolds.