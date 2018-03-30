Day 1: Bluesfest 2018 gallery

Gomez performs on the first day of Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay Tyagarah.

Gomez performs on the first day of Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

Wet cloudy weather couldn't put a dampener on the first day of Bluesfest as eager punters entered the gates to see their favourite artists.

With a full line-up of artists, hot food and drinks were a must to keep the cold and wet at bay, and the ears primed for the music.

Gomez, Rag'n'Bone Man, Leon Bridges, Tash Sultana, Lukas Nelson, and The Wailers all gave music lovers their money's worth for Day 1.

Ponchos were the fashion attire of the day, but the rain thankfully only came in brief stints.

