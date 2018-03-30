Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gomez performs on the first day of Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay Tyagarah.
Gomez performs on the first day of Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
News

Day 1: Bluesfest 2018 gallery

Marc Stapelberg
by
30th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Wet cloudy weather couldn't put a dampener on the first day of Bluesfest as eager punters entered the gates to see their favourite artists.

With a full line-up of artists, hot food and drinks were a must to keep the cold and wet at bay, and the ears primed for the music.

Gomez, Rag'n'Bone Man, Leon Bridges, Tash Sultana, Lukas Nelson, and The Wailers all gave music lovers their money's worth for Day 1.

Ponchos were the fashion attire of the day, but the rain thankfully only came in brief stints.

Be sure to come back and check our website for all of Day 2's images.

Lismore Northern Star
LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

LIST: What's open, what's closed over Easter weekend

News FIND out the opening hours for the supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants in Lismore, the Richmond Valley, Ballina Shire, Byron Shire and Kyogle.

New $5.7 million roundabout will have 'enormous benefits'

New $5.7 million roundabout will have 'enormous benefits'

Council News Council hopes construction will be completed by Christmas

  • 30th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
New hub to help people explore family history

New hub to help people explore family history

Council News Two projects have received more than $500,000 in funding

  • 30th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
Wrap Day 1: Splendour in the Blues

Wrap Day 1: Splendour in the Blues

Whats On Millenials and Baby Boomers collided on a rainy day at the festival

Local Partners