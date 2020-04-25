PHOTOS: Dawn Service at the front gate for Anzac Day

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

THE cenotaph in Casino stood alone as the normally large crowd who attended the dawn service stayed home and honoured Anzac Day at their front gates.

At 5.30am many residents lit a candle at the end of their driveway or on the letterbox, one family had a fire pit as they listened to the radio play The Last Post from the Anzac Day service in Canberra.

It was a Dawn Service like no other with social isolation forcing us to commemorate alone - yet we were together as tiny candles flickered in the dark suburban streets.