Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 25: David Warner bats in the nets before the International Twenty20 match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 25: David Warner bats in the nets before the International Twenty20 match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty
Cricket

Warner to have surgery as World Cup hopes becomes clear

by Robert Craddock
21st Jan 2019 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

David Warner will undergo surgery in Melbourne on Tuesday to fix an elbow injury he first noticed while paddle-boarding on Sydney Harbour.

Warner has returned early from a stint in the Bangladesh Premier League and will be operated on by renowned Melbourne specialist Dr Greg Hoy.

Warner first noticed a niggle in the joint while paddle-boarding over Christmas and it flared during his stint with the Sylhet Sixers in the BPL.

The wear and tear injury is not serious and Warner is not considered in danger of missing this year's World Cup or Ashes series in England.

Warner is expected to wear a sling for a week and take three weeks before he is ready to resume full training.

Given Australia's batting woes it is considered inevitable that Warner and Australian captain Steve Smith, who also has an elbow injury, will be rushed back into the Australian sides when the year bans for ball tampering expire in March.

Australia has been unable to settle on an opening combination since Warner was banned with Aaron Finch dropped after the Indian series.

Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns are in contention to open with Marcus Harris in the Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane starting Thursday.

 

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP TODAY!

More Stories

david warner surgery world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    News SPRINKLERS and fixed hoses will be banned when level two water restrictions come into effect in Casino later this week.

    Popular barbecue eatery relocates to Lismore

    premium_icon Popular barbecue eatery relocates to Lismore

    News The Stockpot Kitchen is saying goodbye to the Bangalow Bowlo

    Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    premium_icon Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    News Sgt Mark Johnston praised for his bravery at domestic incident

    80,000 bricks and six months: History of amazing Lego castle

    premium_icon 80,000 bricks and six months: History of amazing Lego castle

    Community "You can build anything with Lego... anything”.