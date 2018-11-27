Supercars funnyman claims Sheene Medal

DAVID Reynolds' stellar season continued on Monday night when the V8 funnyman was voted the sport's best driver.

In a shock at the Supercars awards, Erebus Motorsport ace Reynolds beat newly crowned seven-time champion Red Bull Racing's Jamie Whincup for the coveted Barry Sheene Medal.

Reynolds was level with Scott McLaughlin following the first vote and edged out the DJR/Team Penske wunderkind in a tiebreak.

The driver best known for throwing flower pots off the podium and drinking champagne from his shoe finally stamped his mark on the sport this year when he won the Bathurst 1000 against the odds.

The award came just two days after Reynolds threatened to spike the drink of Red Bull rival Shane van Gisergen after the two bumped cars at the Newcastle 500.

"I've been watching a lot of (TV series) Narcos and people have died for less," Reynolds said on Sunday.

David Reynolds and Luke Youlden after winning the Bathurst 1000 ahead of Tony D'Alberto and Fabian Coulthard (left) and Scott Pye and Warren Luff.

"We have the gala soon, so I may have to slip something into his drink.''

At Bathurst in 2015, Reynolds was also fined $25,000 for referring to the Nissan driven by Simona De Silvestro and Renee Gracie as the "pussy wagon''.

Reynolds poured water on the feud with Van Gisergen.

"Whatever happens on the track, I don't really mind," Reynolds said.

"I'm all about the show. If it's good for the show, it's good for the business and good for us."

Whincup continued his championship-winning celebrations after beating McLaughlin in a thrilling Newcastle 500 finale.

Championship runner-up Scott McLaughlin. Picture: Tim Hunter

"I know the feeling of coming second, so that certainly motivated me today to grab that number seven into our hands," Whincup said.

"We dedicate our lives and we make a stupid amount of sacrifices for these moments right now.

"If I'm realistic, this could potentially be the last one so certainly appreciating the moment.

"I'm not retiring but I'm not getting any younger, so I'm treating this one like it's the last.

"The car hasn't been the quickest all year but we can do everything we can to improve our speed for next year and come out firing.

"But I'm not getting any younger, so I'll grab this one."

DJR/Team Penske won the teams championship and the best-presented teams award while McLaughlin was voted the fans' favourite.