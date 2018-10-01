Pocock puts a positive spin on loss

Australia's loose forward David Pocock (L) vies for the ball with South Africa's winger Aphiwe Dyantyi during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on September 29, 2018. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)

Australia's loose forward David Pocock (L) vies for the ball with South Africa's winger Aphiwe Dyantyi during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on September 29, 2018. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)

YOU can't imagine Wallaby David Pocock playing six losing Tests in a row because the breakdown king is a backrower who would elevate every national side in the world.

What he does single-handedly to change the momentum of Tests at key moments is a skill of only the very finest.

It should be counting in gritty wins or four-try showpieces not losing efforts of multiple missed chances.

If you want to know how much the Wallabies care, just look at Pocock after any Test because his body would be one big bruise just below the skin after the tackles he makes and the way he fearlessly put his body in the collision zone.

He is spent, physically and emotionally: "You don't need anything to motivate you playing for the Wallabies, not any time you play for your country."

In Port Elizabeth last weekend, the Wallabies had clawed back to a 17-12 deficit when the South Africans were hard on attack just before halftime.

In typical fashion, Pocock spied a shot at pilfering the ball when giant Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth went to ground when tackled.

Pocock zeroed in on the ball, enveloped it with his massive mitts and forearms and 225kg of almost simultaneously-arriving Springbok muscle from two players could not shift his vice-like grip on the football.

It was another forced penalty save by Pocock and rookie Folau Fainga'a patted him on the head in admiration.

Pocock made three similar turnovers in the Test, all at key times, to repel the Boks while giving his own team a spark.

No Wallaby tries harder than the indefatigable David Pocock. Picture: Getty Images

South Africans worship Pocock's work which is somewhat different to their mood in 2011 when they were riled by him for the decisive role in the Wallabies' huge effort to boot the Boks from the World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

He is driven to make a difference at his third World Cup in Japan next year and he's keeping the faith that the Wallabies will have a big say in how the tournament unfolds.

"We put in everything all week against South Africa and there were more positives out of this game (than the previous loss to Argentina on the Gold Coast)," Pocock said.

"Set piece, the way we're wanting to play...we've got to take out those good parts and move forward."

Pocock said looking at individual improvements beyond the team result was also important as he tries to fight out of the longest losing streak of his decade-long Test career.

"It was a very physical Test against the Springboks and we just couldn't capitalise on the pressure we had down their end," Pocock said

"It's probably unhelpful as a player to judge yourself purely on the outcome because you are going to miss a whole bunch of stuff where you've actually improved."

Playing Argentina at high altitude in Salta on Sunday morning is quickly the new focus for the Wallabies.

"It's no time to mope. You have to cop a loss on the chin and the review starts on the flight," Pocock said.

