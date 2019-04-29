Duva’s A-League finals preview
While Perth Glory, Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory battled for top spot, the remaining three finalists all showed glimpses this season.
David Davutovic previews a finals series where hope springs eternal, in the wake of Victory's history-making win from fourth-place last season.
PERTH GLORY
18 wins, 6 draws, 3 losses (60 points)
56 goals for, 23 goals against
Top scorer: Andy Keogh (15)
The star: Diego Castro
The finals x-factor: Chris Ikonomidis
Ladbrokes title odds: $2.25
DAVUTOVIC SAYS: A mega four-month pre-season triggered an extraordinarily consistent season. Glory will be refreshed now with a week off, and with all games on their parochial home patch, they are clear title favourites.
SYDNEY FC
16 wins, 4 draws, 7 losses (52 points)
43 goals for, 29 goals against
Top scorer: Adam Le Fondre (16)
The star: Milos Ninkovic
The finals x-factor: Siem de Jong
Ladbrokes title odds: $3
DAVUTOVIC SAYS: Understated rookie coach Steve Corica shrewdly orchestrated a second-place finish and a welcome week off, as they contend with Champions League duties. Michael Zullo and Alex Brosque will return, while Rhyan Grant (hamstring) is hoping to be fit.
MELBOURNE VICTORY
15 wins, 5 draws, 7 losses (50 points)
15 goals for, 5 goals against
Top scorer: Kosta Barbarouses (14)
The star: Keisuke Honda
The finals x-factor: Ola Toivonen
TAB title odds: $5.50
The most dangerous team on their day, albeit shown it only sporadically during the season. Toivonen and Honda's big-game experience will be key, while fellow visas Georg Niedermeier and Raul Baena have timed their run well.
ADELAIDE UNITED
12 wins, 8 draws, 7 losses (44 points)
37 goals for, 32 goals against
Top scorer: Craig Goodwin (10)
The star: Isaias
The finals x-factor: Baba Diawara
Ladbrokes title odds: $13
DAVUTOVIC SAYS: Beat Victory and Wellington in winning four of last five en route to finals. Suddenly blessed with attacking options after playing without a recognised striker for much of the campaign.
MELBOURNE CITY
11 wins, 7 draws, 9 losses (40 points)
39 goals for, 32 goals against
Top scorer: Ritchie de Laet, Riley McGree (7)
The star: Eugene Galekovic
The finals x-factor: Jamie Maclaren
Ladbrokes title odds: $17
DAVUTOVIC SAYS: Timed their run well and competition for spots is red-hot with Maclaren, who's netted eight goals in five games, among the stars rested in Round 27 Mariners romp.
WELLINGTON PHOENIX
11 wins, 7 draws, 9 losses (40 points)
46 goals for, 43 goals against
Top scorer: Roy Krishna (18)
The star: Roy Krishna
The finals x-factor: David Williams
Ladbrokes title odds: $21
DAVUTOVIC SAYS: Phoenix clearly had an eye on finals in their 5-0 mauling from Perth, and will focus on three super performances against Victory this season, which all finished in draws, including two at AAMI Park.
2018-19 A-LEAGUE FINALS SERIES SCHEDULE
WEEK 1: ELIMINATION FINALS
Melbourne Victory (3rd) v Melbourne City/Wellington Phoenix (6th)
AAMI Park, Friday, 7.50pm
Adelaide United (4th) v Melbourne City/Wellington Phoenix (5th)
Hindmarsh Stadium, Sunday 7pm
WEEK 2: SEMI-FINALS
Perth Glory (1) v Lowest Ranked Elimination Final Winner
HBF Park, Friday May 10, 8.30pm
Sydney FC (2) v Highest Ranked Elimination Final Winner
Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah, Sunday May 12, 7pm
WEEK 3: GRAND FINAL
Highest ranked v Lowest ranked semi-final winners
Sunday May 19 (If Sydney FC hosts, it will be May 18)