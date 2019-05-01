Honda, Troisi, Krishna: Big names in shopping window

Will Keisuke Honda be at Melbourne Victory next season? Picture: Getty Images

Will Keisuke Honda be at Melbourne Victory next season? Picture: Getty Images

A host of A-League superstars are out of contract heading into the finals series, kicking off this weekend.

Most talks would now have stalled, with coaches focusing on their sudden death finals, leaving individual performances under greater scrutiny.

Some of the uncontracted players have or are about to field offers from rival A-League clubs, including A-League expansion side Western United.

TOP 20 UNCONTRACTED A-LEAGUE FINALS PLAYERS

1 Keisuke Honda, Melbourne Victory

Age: 32 Position: Midfielder

The Japanese superstar is clearly the highest calibre player coming out of contract. His future remains unclear.

2 Bart Schenkeveld, Melbourne City FC

Age: 27 Position: Defender

The Dutchman has backed up his maiden best and fairest campaign with another superb season. His consistency and athleticism has made him highly sought-after.

3 James Troisi, Melbourne Victory

Age: 30 Position: Attacker

Stung by his Asian Cup omission, Troisi has kept toiling and finished with five goals and eight assists in 25 games.

Will Keisuke Honda be at Melbourne Victory next season? Picture: Getty Images

4 Roy Krishna, Wellington Phoenix

Age: 31 Position: Striker

The Fijian's stunning 18-goal return secured the golden boot award from a star-studded field.

5 Kosta Barbarouses, Melbourne Victory

Age: 29 Position: Striker/winger

Usually deployed on a wing, his switch to a striker's role has paid handsome dividends, netting 14 goals and forming a deadly partnership with Ola Toivonen.

6 Matthew Spiranovic, Perth Glory

Age: 30 Position: Defender

After missing the first two months, Spiranovic has made 13 appearances and improved with each game and should come back into Socceroos reckoning.

Sydney FC are reportedly keen to sign off-contract Wellington Phoenix star Roy Krishna. Picture: AAP

7 Joshua Brillante, Sydney FC

Age: 26 Position: Midfielder

Endured a tense period with Sydney FC when he almost joined South Koreans Pohang Steelers last month. The bullocking midfielder is now out of contract.

8 Luke Brattan, Melbourne City

Age: 29 Position: Midfielder

Impressed in a more advanced role. On loan since 2016 from Manchester City, making him City's longest serving player, his deal ends in May.

Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante is off contract. Picture: AAP

9 Georg Niedermeier, Melbourne Victory

Age: 33 Position: Defender

The German had a horror run of injuries, but he's shown his obvious class in recent weeks and looms as a big finals presence.

10 Dave Williams, Wellington Phoenix

Age: 31 Position: Attacker

Returned after three seasons in Hungary and he's delivered a series of dangerous displays and his second-highest A-League goal return while also playing right-back.

Eugene Galekovic has been outstanding for Melbourne City. Picture: AAP

11 Curtis Good, Melbourne City

Age: 26 Position: Defender

Injury and suspension meant that he did not break in to play regular games until 2019, but he's got better with each of his 16 games after a horror injury four-year injury spell.

12 Sarpreet Singh, Wellington Phoenix

Age: 20 Position: Attacker

Five goals and seven assists is a super return for the 20-year-old, who possesses confidence and a dangerous left foot.

13 Eugene Galekovic, Melbourne City

Age: 37 Position: Goalkeeper

Was due to play second-fiddle to Mark Birighitti. He not only held his spot, but excelled, claiming City's best and fairest award last Saturday.

14 Scott Galloway, Adelaide United

Age: 24 Position: Full-back

Started with a Round 1 bomb and hasn't looked back. His versatility - he can play left or right-back - and work-rate have been important for United this season.

15 Leigh Broxham, Melbourne Victory

Age: 31 Position: Utility

You could mount a case for Broxham being Victory's most important player, with his versatility seeing him play 26 games this season. Never disappoints - be it stopper, midfield or full-back.

Versatile Victory veteran Leigh Broxham is coming off contract. Picture: AAP

16 Dario Vidosic, Melbourne City

Age: 32 Position: Attacker

A timely final round goal (three in 14 games) boosts his confidence heading into finals, where an impact role is likely. Quality but had injury issues this season.

17 Dino Djulbic, Perth Glory

Age: 36 Position: Stopper

A powerful, reliable stopper who took his opportunity when injury struck and is set to feature in the finals series.

18 Vince Lia, Adelaide United

Age: 34 Position: Midfielder

His experience and positional sense has seen him play most of the season, scoring once in 21 starts.

Perth Glory stopper Dino Djulbic. Picture: Getty Images

19 Fabio Ferreira, Perth Glory

Age: 29 Position: Winger/Attacker

The A-League journeyman has played some decent cameos for the table-toppers, scoring twice in 13 games.

20 Ryan Teague, Sydney FC

Age: 17 Position: Midfielder

The Joeys captain is an intelligent holding midfielder who'll play a key role at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup later this year.