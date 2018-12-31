Menu
‘Thrilled’ Warners expecting another child

by Ashleigh Gleeson
31st Dec 2018 7:48 PM

DAVID Warner and his wife Candice have announced they are expecting another child just months after opening up about a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Candice Warner revealed the good news this evening on Instagram.

"Being together has made us into the family we are today," she wrote.

Candice Warner made the announcement on Instagram.
"We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year.

"It is with a full heart that David Warner and I would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5.

"We have another beautiful baby joining our family.

"We are so thrilled!"

It comes after Candice Warner spoke in May about the "heartbreaking" miscarriage, which came just one week after her husband's tearful press conference where he apologised to the nation over the ball tampering scandal.

The sacked vice-captain was banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia after being accused of masterminding the ball-tampering plot.

The couple are already parents to daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

David Warner was sacked as vice-captain and banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia. Picture: Luke Drew
They have already received dozens of well wishes on social media after revealing the pregnancy.

"Congratulations to your gorgeous family! What a great way to finish the year!" one person wrote.

Another said: "So happy for you guys, what wonderful news! Congrats! Xxx."

Candice and David Warner posted a happy snap at Christmas.
