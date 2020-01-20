Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

David Brims has opened a new car yard in South Casino. Pictured here with his dog Bob. Picture: SUSANNA FREYMARK

DAVID Brims has the best work colleague.

Bob is loyal, reliable, friendly to customers and shares morning toast with the boss.

The rescue dog is at the car yard in South Casino every day with David.

The Brims family have returned to Casino after 13 years in Central Queensland.

David's wife Trish has taken over Casino Florist in Barker St and David is running the caryard.

Bob, of course, is sleeping, playing and helping at the caryard in Centre St six days a week where David specialises in selling cars under $12,000.

"All our cars are workshop inspected at Suttons Automotive in Walker St," David said.

"We have a big network of wholesalers on the Gold Coast. Come in ­- we'll get you anything you want."

• D & T Motors is all under cover and open Monday to Friday between 7am-5pm and on Saturdays between 8am-12pm.