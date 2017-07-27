Dave's ability to make you laugh will shine

GOOLMANGAR resident Dave Batten will be opening tonight's Big Gig at the Ballina RSL Club.

Mr Batten, who lives with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, completed Mandy Nolan's comedy course last year.

"He really overcomes his barriers, his speech is not able to be understood, so he has a screen where it is typed up as he speaks.

"He is really very funny, and its wonderful for someone who has been so often misunderstood and unheard find his voice.

We had a chat via email with Mr Batten prior to his show.

What was your first experience as a comedian on stage like?

It was at the Real Artworks Kabaret (last year), and I was crapping myself.

I thought that I was going to bomb big time. Turns out that I made people laugh!

What is the best and most terrifying side of writing and performing comedy?

I have a cheeky side to me. So if I have an idea for a joke but my Mum doesn't approve of it, then I write an even bad joke just to make her go nuts! I think it's in my genes because she does it to me all the time. Sorry Mum, but it's true!

What is you comedy about?

I do jokes about having cerebral palsy, and how I see the world and people, and how people see someone like me.