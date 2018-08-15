Hughesy snaps at Langbroek in off-air tantrum

Hughesy and Kate have released a new behind the scenes video.

THINGS get pretty heated when the microphones are off in Hughesy and Kate's radio studio.

Footage of the Hit Network co-hosts having a foul-mouthed off-air spat has been released as part of a behind the scenes video series about the hilarious duo.

The latest episode was filmed in July when Hughes was co-hosting the drivetime radio show from Montreal where he was performing in the Just For Laughs Festival.

Due to the time difference, the comedian had to head into the Canadian radio studio from 2.30am to 4.30am each day so he could be heard live on the Hit Network drive show with Langbroek in Australia.

No one's at their best at that time of the morning, Hughes included, and the behind the scenes video shows the comedian snapping as he struggles to get Skype and his internet access sorted before the radio show begins.

"We can still do a f***ing show, Katie," Hughes yells to Langbroek down the line from Montreal. "We will do a show without this (Skype) f***ing bulls**t. You're not going to look at me, I'm sorry, I'm not that pretty."

"I want to look at you," Langbroek replies.

"I can't help it!" Hughes says.

The Hughesy, We Have A Problem host was also unable to log into his phonebox account which shows the names of the callers ringing into the radio show.

"You can get the callers on air," a frustrated Hughes tells Langbroek.

"Oh f**k me," Langbroek says.

Hughes continues, saying to his radio offsider, "You take over for once … rather than sitting back like a f***ing Queen Sheba".

"No, you c**t," Langbroek replies playfully. "Remember, you're angry at yourself."

Hughesy and Kate's executive producer doesn't seem too surprised by the off-air drama in the studio and says during the video, "Whenever Hughesy's away from the station it's always chaos."

