‘Skanky moll’: Hughesy lashes Gogglebox star

DAVE Hughes has hit back at a Gogglebox star who called him "one of the ugliest people I've ever seen".

On his talk show, Hughesy, We Have A Problem, the comedian said he's often on the receiving end of insults about his looks.

"The other day I'm in the Qantas Lounge ... you'd think the person greeting the frequent flyers would show some respect for the frequent flyers," Hughesy said.

"Woman behind the counter said, 'you must have had a massive night because you look terrible.' I'd had 10 hours sleep. I said, 'I didn't have a massive night but I'm having a massive morning.' She said, 'why?' I said, 'I've just met an arsehole!'"

Angie and Yvie from Gogglebox. Picture: Nick Wilson

Hughesy then spoke about being insulted by someone within the Channel Ten family.

"When I got told the Goggleboxers were going to critique my show I was pretty excited," he said.

"At one point I'm on TV and two women in their loungeroom eating nachos, one of them goes, 'Dave Hughes, he's one of the ugliest guys I've ever seen!'

"I just thought, how mean and judgmental can you be, you skanky moll?!"

The comment came from Gogglebox stars Angie and Yvie who later tweeted an apology to Hughesy.

I feel terrible about calling Dave Hughes one of the ugliest people ive ever seen, he’s funny as feck. Of course out of all the footage they pick the most awful thing I’ve said! Soz @DHughesy I eat my words! It’s never ok to call someone ugly 😡 I’m cross about that #GoggleboxAU — Angie and Yvie (@angieandyvie) February 7, 2018

But Hughesy said the negative comment "was tough for me" and he drafted about 30 tweets to reply to the Gogglebox stars but never ended up sending one.

Cal Wilson, who was one of the guest panellists on Hughesy, We Have A Problem, didn't make things better for the hurt comedian when she pointed out, "in that apology she hasn't actually taken it back".

