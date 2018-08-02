Dave Grohl’s most epic project yet

Dave Grohl with daughters Harper, (on drums) and Violet (on vocals) at a recent hospital fundraiser.

DAVE Grohl has been inspired by his daughters' music lessons to undertake one of the most challenging projects of his career.

The Foo Fighters frontman carved out some time from the band's world tour to write and record PLAY, an epic 23-minute instrumental composition he will unveil on August 10.

Grohl plays seven instruments live on the piece, including his preferred guitar and drums as well as other percussion and keyboards.

If he made a mistake - even at the 20-minute mark - he would have to start from scratch with some instrumental parts taking hours to complete.

Dave Grohl played all seven instruments for his new work PLAY. Picture: Supplied / Sony Music



At least he didn't have to write 23 minutes worth of lyrics.

The inspiration for the ambitious musical piece came from watching children at music class rehearsing over and over again to play a song perfectly, including his daughters Violet and Harper.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to

the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I

take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children

that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

"And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I'm still trying to figure it out … it's not something that you ever truly master.

"You're always chasing the next challenge, and you're always trying to find a way to improve on what you've learned."

As with most of his musical endeavours these days, Grohl has also turned the making of PLAY into a mini-documentary.

He has increasingly delved into film in the past five years, kicking off with the Sound City documentary in 2013 before following up the next year with the eight-part Sonic Highways series.

The two-part film also features not only the seven versions of Grohl performing PLAY but the legendary rocker interviewing young students at the Join The Band music school near his home in Los Angeles, where his daughters Violet, 12, and Harper, 9, have lessons.

They are already serving an apprenticeship of sorts with their famous father with Harper following in dad's footsteps behind the drum kit and Violet proving to be a talented vocalist.

Both girls joined him at a recent hospital fundraiser in California to perform the Fooey's single The Sky Is A Neighbourhood. Violet and Harper made their "acting" debut in the video for the song when it was released last year.

Grohl plans to also stage auctions to fund music education as part of the PLAY project.

The documentary and recording will be released for download and streaming from August 10.