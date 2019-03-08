$1 million for wife’s murder: children sue dad

Mother Manjinder Ghuman who died after was stabbed in her home Gordonvale - Photo Supplied

Mother Manjinder Ghuman who died after was stabbed in her home Gordonvale - Photo Supplied

THE daughters of a Gordonvale man who allegedly murdered his wife and her mother are suing him for at least $1 million in damages.

Balwinder Singh Ghuman is currently in custody awaiting trial for allegedly stabbing to death his wife of almost 20 years Manjinderjit Kaur Ghuman and her mother Sukwinder Kaur at their Wiltshire Dr home in March 2016.

The crime scene at Wiltshire Drive at Gordonvale from two years ago. Picture: Marc McCormack

It is alleged he drunkenly stabbed and killed his wife inside the home before chasing his mother-in-law outside and stabbing her to death in front of horrified witnesses.

The couple's eldest daughter Manraj, 20, is now a full-time student at James Cook University, but also carer for both her younger sister Jasman, 15, and their widowed grandfather Sarwan Kaur.

Mother Manjinder Ghuman who died after was stabbed in her home Gordonvale - Photo Supplied

In documents filed in Cairns District Court and obtained by the Cairns Post, it claims their mother Manjinderjit was the sole income earner, working part time as a manager at Cornetts IGA at Gordonvale, so the children no longer have financial support.

"Household and personal expenses are paid from the estate of (their mother) or, where there is a shortfall of funds, from family members of the deceased," the documents said.

Two women dead and a man in custody after an incident at Wiltshire Drive in Gordonvale. Picture: Marc McCormack

The couple had collectively owned three properties including the family home, although it was sold last month for $360,000. The other two residences, both at Gordonvale, have been valued at a combined total of $630,000.

Manjinderjit's brother Rajwinderjit Singh Johal has been appointed as administrator of the estate and is also claiming $200,000 for costs incurred managing the rental properties and supporting his nieces.

In an affidavit submitted by Mr Johal he said the children had "settled into a routine having essentially lost both of their parents".

"One is a young adult still at university whilst the other is a child still at school. The two children are close and dependent on each other."

The documents also revealed the family home had to be sold at a reduced value as the real estate agent had to disclose an alleged murder had occurred there.

"We caution that Gordonvale is a small town and that a stigma is already associated with the subject property to the local community," the valuer's report said.

The valuer compared the reduced value to a similar incident where acid murderer Klaus Andres' Brinsmead home was sold at a significantly lower price.

The children's application is due to be heard in the Cairns District Court on March 22.